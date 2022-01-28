Two Starbucks locations in Philadelphia file petitions to unionize

Workers at two Starbucks locations in Philadelphia announced their plans to unionize on Friday, joining a wave of workers attempting to unionize the national coffee chain’s shops.

Petitions were filed with the National Labor Relations Board on behalf of employees working at the 600 9th Street and 1945 Callowhill Street locations, according to the union Starbucks Workers United.

Shops in 16 states have announced or completed union drives. Two of the first locations to attempt organizing, both in Buffalo, New York, succeeded in winning their union elections. Ahead of those votes, Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson and former CEO Howard Schultz both made appeals to the workers to reject the union, and some workers received text messages saying, “Please vote and vote no to protect what you love about Starbucks,” per reporting by the Wall Street Journal.

Maddie Levans, a shift supervisor at the 9th Street location, said she hopes a union will help bring more pay equity among employees, or “partners” in the company’s lexicon.

“I am working with partners who have twice my tenure but are making less than me,” she said.