Made in Philadelphia Market opens this week with extended hours, new look

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Break out the decorations! Philadelphia is getting decked out for the holidays!

We’re talking about hundreds of thousands of lights being installed by PECO in Franklin Square ahead of the free light show that begins next Thursday.

On Wednesday afternoon outside City Hall, Mayor Jim Kenney, and 6abc General Manager Bernie Prazenica spoke about the holiday festivities happening in the heart of the city, including the annual holiday tree lighting celebration that airs on 6abc on November 30.

Shoppers can expect a new look and longer hours when the Made in Philadelphia Market opens on Friday at Dilworth Park.

The change comes as more people return to Center City post-pandemic.

“We saw people hanging out longer and browsing through the shops until late, and it’s a bummer to close when it’s still busy in Center City,” said Thomas Bauer, the organizer of Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market.

This year, the market is opening eight days sooner than last year, it’s opening the same day as the holiday ice rink.

It will stay open until 8 p.m. on weeknights and 9 p.m. on weekends.

Along with the extended hours, the holiday market, which prides itself on being exclusively area businesses, will also have a new look.

Gone are the days of the white tents. This year there will be wooden huts that will have large stars on top to give more of a holiday feel. The space will accommodate more local vendors looking to be part of the market.

“It’s exciting to see everyone and everyone is in good spirits. People are coming here to find something unique, local, handcrafted, something you can’t find on Amazon or a big box store,” said Anastasia Filanovich, with GeoMetric Gem Jewelers.

The Made in Philadelphia will be open through January 1.