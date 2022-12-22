Donate

From Cobbs Creek to Fishtown, Philly houses are all decked out for the holidays

A Cobbs Creek home utilizes both gold and silver tones in their holiday display. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Philadelphians go all out when it comes to decorating for the holiday season.

Miracle on 13th Street in South Philadelphia may be the most celebrated, but it’s clear residents from Cobbs Creek to Fishtown love to spread warmth with seasonal lights and decorations. Across Philly, rowhouses, buildings, and streets are covered in twinkly lights, colorful ornaments, and holiday spirit.

WHYY News photographer Kim Paynter solicited neighborhood favorites via social media and captured some of the most festive, cheerful, and bright displays. After investigating every tip, here’s what she found.

A Cobbs Creek home is adorned with holiday lights
Two neighbors light up their block in the Cobbs Creek section of the city. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Holiday lights are strung between rowhouses in South Philly
Kimball Street, near the Italian Market in South Philadelphia, has earned a spot on Google Maps with their display of blow-up characters in front of every rowhouse. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
A child-height rainbow adorns a home in West Philadelphia.
A child-height rainbow adorns a home in West Philadelphia. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Three stories of neon decorations adorn the outside of a Fishtown rowhouse.
Three stories of neon decorations adorn the outside of a Fishtown rowhouse. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
An elf in a South Philly rowhouse window holds a letter addressed to the North Pole
South Philly rowhouse windows are notorious for their holiday spirit. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
A Port Richmond home is adorned with holiday lights that read ''Merry Christmas.''
Porches in Port Richmond are adorned with welcoming holiday displays. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Decorations reminiscent of Disney World are seen in Cobbs Creek.
Decorations reminiscent of Disney World are seen in Cobbs Creek. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Santa is seen in a space ship on a lawn in East Falls.
Galactic Santa made a landing on Gypsy Lane in East Falls. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Holiday lights adorn every inch of a Port Richmond home.
Carefully constructed holiday scenes are not an uncommon site Philadelphia’s Port Richmond neighborhood. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
A Polar Express train adorns a Roxborough home's lawn.
The Polar Express arrived in Roxborough this year. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
A blow-up Gritty appears amid holiday decorations outside a South Philly rowhouse
Kimball Street, near the Italian Market in South Philadelphia, has earned a spot on Google Maps with their display of blow-up characters in front of every rowhouse. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
A blow-up dog is seen amid holiday decorations in South Philly
Kimball Street, near the Italian Market in South Philadelphia, has earned a spot on Google Maps with their display of blow-up characters in front of every rowhouse. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
A Roxborough home is heavily adorned with white holiday lights.
Almost every inch of this Roxborough home is carefully decorated, with white lights out front that transition to color on the side. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Holiday lights adorn a Roxborough home
Almost every inch of this Roxborough home is carefully decorated, with white lights out front that transition to color on the side. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Blow-up characters and holiday lights are seen outside the Chandler School
The Chandler School in Fishtown has a holiday display this year that rivals the very best in South Philadelphia. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Blow-up characters and holiday lights are seen outside the Chandler School
The Chandler School in Fishtown has a holiday display this year that rivals the very best in South Philadelphia. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
A ferocious lion accents a bright display in Cobbs Creek.
A ferocious lion accents a bright display in the Cobbs Creek section of the city. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Warm white lights drape the entirety of a West Philadelphia corner house.
Warm white lights drape the entirety of a West Philadelphia corner house, creating a classic look. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
An East Kensington home is adorned with holiday lights
For many years, the corner house at Dauphin and Coral streets in East Kensington has been a neighborhood favorite. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Toy soldiers with moving eyes flank the entrance of a Center City house.
Toy soldiers with moving eyes flank the entrance of this Center City house. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Toy soldiers with moving eyes flank the entrance of a Center City house
Toy soldiers with moving eyes flank the entrance of this Center City house. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
A decadent crown is part of an elaborate scene on a porch in Southwest Philadelphia.
A decadent crown is part of an elaborate scene on a porch in Southwest Philadelphia. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
A Roxborough home's lawn is adorned in spooky decor.
This Roxborough scene straight out of Harry Potter is a neighborhood holiday favorite. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
A large skeleton wearing a Christmas cap is seen outside a Philly rowhouse
Halloween holdovers decked out for Christmas are not uncommon this year, like this skeleton with a pine offering on South 12th Street in Philly. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

