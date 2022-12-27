Southwest meltdown: Frustrations mount for stranded travelers in Philly, across country

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

It’s being described as one of the worst airline meltdowns in U.S. history.

The ripple effect from the winter storm that gripped much of the nation last week is still impacting travelers in Philadelphia.

A majority of the cancellations on Monday were Southwest Airlines flights, but every airline had issues.

Southwest, the world’s largest low-cost airline, does not partner with other airlines, so passengers can not be rebooked on other flights, leaving people stranded.

Some travelers are being told they’ll have to wait until the weekend to fly out.

Southwest canceled more than 70 percent of its entire nationwide schedule on Monday.

By Tuesday morning, that number stood at 60 percent of nationwide flights canceled.

Southwest ranks fifth when it comes to top airlines at Philadelphia International Airport, transporting more than a million passengers at PHL last year.

The airline has canceled 80 percent of its flights in and out of Philadelphia, that’s 21 cancellations, nearly five times as many as the next airline.

Jay McVay with Southwest Airlines said Monday night that “the sheer size of the storm” nationwide affected all major airports.

“It’s just the fact that this one started West swept east and impacted almost every single one of our largest airports that put us in a position where we struggled to recover, and we struggled to get our flight crews and airplanes where they needed to be,” McVay said from Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport.