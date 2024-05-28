From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Within the last decade, cell and gene therapy research and manufacturing have produced new options — and hope — for people with cancer, inherited or rare disorders, and chronic illnesses that may otherwise be fatal or severely debilitating.

The field is still in its infancy, but scientists are optimistic that these new therapeutics will lead to major advancements in how health care providers can treat, prevent or cure disease.

And a growing number of cell and gene therapies companies and experts doing this kind of work are calling Philadelphia home, according to a new report by the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia.

Claire Greenwood, chamber senior vice president of economic competitiveness, said over time, this could make the region a top hub for innovative research and breakthroughs, and make it a major competitor with markets in Boston and San Francisco.

“I think what we’ve seen and what we’ll continue to see is when our institutions invest in really cutting-edge science, if we bring all the other pieces together, we’re going to see advantages around how that allows us to compete,” Greenwood said.