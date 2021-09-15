Gritty and co. are getting their vaccine shots in before the first puck drop of the fall.

On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Flyers announced that the full roster of players, coaches, and hockey operations staff plan to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in time for the start of the 2021-2022 National Hockey League season on Oct. 12.

“We’ll be fully vaccinated for the start of the season, for sure.” said General Manager and President of Hockey Operations Chuck Fletcher. “We’ve had a great response from staff and players and we look forward to having a much more normal season than last year.”