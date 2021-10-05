As part of Fire Prevention Week in the city, the Philadelphia Fire Department is putting out a call that there are free smoke detectors available. The city has also received a big grant to help save lives in the future.

Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said $400,000 in federal funding had been given to the city to purchase about 20,000 smoke detectors and 250 adaptive smoke detectors to be installed in homes of people who cannot afford them.

Thiel said, “Tragically, we’ve had 25 people, Philadelphia residents, die in fires this year already and in most of those cases we did not find evidence of a working smoke alarm.” He added the city has “literally put millions of dollars” worth of smoke alarms out on the street in partnership with the Red Cross and FEMA over the past few years, yet we are still finding homes that don’t have them.”

He noted that it’s a great investment, but if people cannot afford to have a smoke detector installed, they can call the city’s 3-1-1 hotline to have an alarm installed. Thiel added, “If you have a smoke alarm that has a battery, you need to have a new one installed.” He explained that new units have a sealed power supply that lasts for 10 years, and they are much better than their predecessors.