Body of homeowner found after explosions, fire in Eagleville, Pa.

The body of the man who witnesses say chased a code enforcement officer with a gun Thursday was found inside the rubble of his Eagleville home shortly before midnight, police said.

The incident began at 11:56 a.m. Thursday when Lower Providence Township Police Officers received multiple 911 calls from witnesses about a man chasing the officer with a gun.

According to investigators, the code enforcement officer went to the home to perform a follow-up inspection at the home for known hoarding conditions.

At noon, two Lower Providence Township Police Officers arrived on scene and confronted Thomas Razzi, 66, in front of his home and ordered him to stop. He was unarmed at the time, but retreated into his home, police said. Additional officers were called in to assist.

A short time later, police said a series of loud explosions and gunfire were heard coming from the home. The suspect and police did not exchange gunfire, but flames and smoke were immediately visible.