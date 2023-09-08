Philadelphia police officer who shot and killed Eddie Irizarry inside car turns self in

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The Philadelphia police officer who shot and killed a man last month in Kensington has turned himself in. Sources tell Action News he will be arrested and charged Friday.

The District Attorney’s Office plans to announce developments at a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw announced last month that Officer Mark Dial was to be suspended for 30 days with the intent to dismiss following the deadly August 14 shooting of 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry.

It is not yet known what charges Dial will face.

Officers said the shooting happened after Irizarry was seen driving erratically near B and Erie streets in the city’s Kensington section.

The officers followed the vehicle, a Toyota, as it turned on Westmoreland Street, then left onto Lee Street, and finally left onto Willard Street.