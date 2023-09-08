Philadelphia police officer who shot and killed Eddie Irizarry inside car turns self in

It is not yet known what charges officer Mark Dial will face.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • September 8, 2023
Mark Dial is seen pointing his gun at Eddie Irizarry next to another photo of Dial posing for a picture

Philadelphia Police Officer Mark Dial, who shot and killed 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry during a traffic stop in Kensington, has turned himself in. (6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The Philadelphia police officer who shot and killed a man last month in Kensington has turned himself in. Sources tell Action News he will be arrested and charged Friday.

The District Attorney’s Office plans to announce developments at a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw announced last month that Officer Mark Dial was to be suspended for 30 days with the intent to dismiss following the deadly August 14 shooting of 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

It is not yet known what charges Dial will face.

Officers said the shooting happened after Irizarry was seen driving erratically near B and Erie streets in the city’s Kensington section.

The officers followed the vehicle, a Toyota, as it turned on Westmoreland Street, then left onto Lee Street, and finally left onto Willard Street.

Related Content

Officials say at that point, the Toyota continued the wrong way down East Willard Street, which is a one-way.

A security camera video released by Irizarry’s family shows him pulling his vehicle over on East Willard Street.

He stops for a moment, then briefly backs up. His car stops again and remains stopped as a Philadelphia police SUV arrives and pulls up alongside him.

The police vehicle does not appear to have its flashing lights on. No siren can be heard in the video.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Two officers get out of the SUV, both with guns drawn, and one shouts “Show me your hands” and “He’s got a f—— knife.”

Shouts of “Don’t move” and “I’ll f—— shoot you” are heard just as Dial runs up to Irizarry’s closed car window.

Dial then fires five shots at point-blank range, then runs past the front of the car while firing a sixth time.

Irizarry’s aunt, Zoraida Garcia, previously told Action News that her nephew was schizophrenic.

On the day of the shooting, police officials said Irizarry was outside the car when he was killed after lunging at police with a knife. Two days later, the department acknowledged Irizarry was fatally shot while inside his car.

A criminal investigation is being conducted by the district attorney’s office.

District Attorney Larry Krasner says unedited police body-worn camera video will also be released at the request of Irizarry’s family.

Get the WHYY app!

Stream WHYY-FM, read the top stories from WHYY News, and listen to the latest podcast from WHYY Digital Studios — anytime, anywhere.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate