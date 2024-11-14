Eagles and Commanders meet in biggest game in NFC East rivalry series in nearly 30 years

Jayden Daniels’ nascent NFL career is all of 10 games old, yet the Washington QB responsible for the instant reshaping of the Commanders into a respectable franchise, and, finally, winners, already knows when a big game is on the schedule.

“I think people just know it’s Philly week,” Daniels said.

Oh yes, Commanders-Eagles, as serious as it gets this time of the NFL season. As a bonus, for the first time in nearly three decades, the outcome truly matters for either team.

Daniels has the Commanders (7-3) on the precipice of their biggest regular-season game in the series against the NFC East rival Eagles (7-2) in decades.

Hyperbole?

Not a chance. Washington and Philadelphia meet — not only with the division lead at stake — but with both teams at least four games over .500 entering the game for the first time since 1996.

Terry Allen and Ricky Watters. Koy Detmer and Gus Frerotte. Norv Turner and Ray Rhodes.

Names forgotten to the history books until this week when every piece of the series rivalry has been resurrected as part of the anticipation for the prime-time showdown at Lincoln Financial Field. The only drawback to the game is that the short week — the Eagles won at Dallas and the Commanders lost to the Steelers on Sunday — has robbed the rivalry of a few extra days of hype.

Behind QB Jalen Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley — who ranks second in the NFL with an average of 110.1 yards per game while Washington is 28th in the league defensively against the run, allowing 142.7 yards per game — the Eagles are riding a five-game winning streak; the Commanders have won three of four games.

The Eagles are 3 1/2-point favorites, per BetMGM Sportsbook.

“I’m excited just to go to Philly and that type of atmosphere,” Daniels said. “Heard they got very passionate fans, so man, I can’t wait. I can’t wait to go out there and see that fan base, and just experience that. And I know it’s going to be a great venue, a great site, and we’ll just go out there and see what happens.”

Led by Daniels, the Washington offense keeps putting up points, week in, week out, even against stingy opponents such as Pittsburgh, which entered Sunday allowing just 14.9 per game. The QB is building a strong connection with receiver Terry McLaurin, who topped 100 yards receiving for the fourth time in the past eight games, accumulating 113 on five catches.

The Eagles, who have won by 20-plus points in three of their past four games, understand the challenge Daniels presents.

“A really good player who started off on fire, so we’ll have a challenge here this week,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. “You know how he’s going to the right place with the football, being accurate, the things he can do when things do break down.”

With a win, Washington would move to 8-3, its best record through 11 games since, yup, 1996.

“Taking our show on the road to go up and have another division battle, Thursday night in November, like come on, what are we talking about?” Commanders coach Dan Quinn said.