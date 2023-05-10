Philadelphia Eagles to host New York Giants at the Linc on Christmas Day 2023
The full 2023 NFL schedule won't be released for another day, but we already know of one date Eagles fans will be circling on their calendar.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
The team announced Wednesday that the Eagles will host the New York Giants on Christmas Day.
Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m.
It’s certainly possible the game will have major playoff implications.
The Giants were a surprise last season, making a playoff run that ended when they fell to the Eagles in the divisional round.
And, of course, the Eagles went all the way to the Super Bowl.
