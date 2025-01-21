Eagles ride Saquon Barkley to an NFC championship showdown at home against Washington

Saquon Barkley hit the Eagles’ record book — the one he keeps adding his name in — last week to learn who held the team record for rushing yards in a playoff game.

Remember Steve van Buren?

Most old-school Eagles fans know the name because van Buren’s No. 15 is retired by the franchise and he’s in the team Hall of Fame. He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1965.

Until Sunday, he held the record for yards rushing in a playoff game, with 196 yards in the 1949 NFL championship game against — hard to believe — the Rams.

“I was wondering. I was like, ‘what is the record?’” Barkley said. “It’s weird how things work like that.”

Why did he look up the record?

“Chase greatness,” Barkley said.

Barkley has chased greatness and achieved it in his first season with the Eagles. He has shattered most rushing records, notably the 2,105 yards rushing this regular season and the playoff-record 205 yards (with two touchdowns) set in Sunday’s victory over the Los Angeles Rams that sent the Eagles to the NFC championship game.

His 78-yard TD in the snow was the final exclamation point in the 28-22 win that secured them a home game Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

No matter the elements, no matter the stakes, Barkley has delivered this season and has made the Eagles favorites to return to the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons.

“Given the conditions or not the conditions, it doesn’t matter. It’s a luxury to have him, that’s for darn sure,” coach Nick Sirianni said. “Love him. I can’t say enough good things about him and the leadership he brings to this football team and the — just everything he brings to this football team. He’s special.”

With Jalen Hurts ailing, Barkley is going to need to be special again to knock out the upstart Commanders.

What’s working

Coaching. Sirianni has his critics, mostly because of his offbeat nature — such as when he jawed with Eagles fans earlier this season. There’s just no arguing with the results.

He has the Eagles in the NFC title game for the second time in three seasons and they are tied with Buffalo for the best home winning percentage in the NFL (.833, 25-5) dating back to 2022, his second season.