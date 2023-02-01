Eagles offensive guard Josh Sills indicted on rape, kidnapping charges in Ohio
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Philadelphia Eagles offensive guard Josh Sills has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges in Ohio, the state’s attorney general announced Wednesday.
Sills, 25, was indicted by a Guernsey County Common Pleas Court grand jury on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping, both first-degree felonies.
“In December 2019, the indictment says, Sills engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will. The crime was immediately reported, and the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office conducted a detailed investigation,” the Ohio Attorney General said in a news release.
Officials say the case was presented to the grand jury and is being prosecuted by the Special Prosecutions Section of the Attorney General’s Office.
Sills is a resident of Sarahsville, Ohio.
He spent the first four years of his college career at West Virginia before transferring to Oklahoma State in 2020.
He was one of three undrafted rookies to earn an opening day roster spot for the Eagles’ 2022 season.
Sills was issued a summons to appear in Guernsey County Common Pleas Court on Feb. 16.
Action News has reached out to the Eagles for comment.
