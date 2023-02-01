Eagles offensive guard Josh Sills indicted on rape, kidnapping charges in Ohio

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Philadelphia Eagles offensive guard Josh Sills has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges in Ohio, the state’s attorney general announced Wednesday.

Sills, 25, was indicted by a Guernsey County Common Pleas Court grand jury on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping, both first-degree felonies.

“In December 2019, the indictment says, Sills engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will. The crime was immediately reported, and the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office conducted a detailed investigation,” the Ohio Attorney General said in a news release.