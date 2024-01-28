Eagles hire Vic Fangio as team’s new defensive coordinator

The Philadelphia Eagles have hired Vic Fangio to be their defensive coordinator, the team announced Saturday.

Fangio spent the past season with Miami in the same role. He finished 2022 as a consultant for the Eagles.

“Vic’s reputation obviously speaks for itself,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. “He’s a brilliant defensive mind who has coached at a very high level in this league for many years. In my time spent with Vic, I’ve seen firsthand what makes him such a great coach — tremendous knowledge of the game, passion, and work ethic. I’m excited for our coaches and players to be able to learn from him and see it for themselves.”