Eagles end 3-game skid, keep NFC East title hopes alive with 33-25 win over Giants

Hurts threw an incomplete pass and the crowd erupted in boos. But coach Nick Sirianni and offensive coordinator Brian Johnson eventually listened, and fans went wild when Kenneth Gainwell ripped off a 22-yard run. D’Andre Swift scored on a 5-yard run — yes, a rushing score — that made it 27-18.

That TD came in handy when New York’s Tyrod Taylor — who replaced Tommy DeVito to open the second half — connected with Darius Slayton for a 69-yard score late in the fourth that made it 30-25.

With the Giants driving and at the Eagles 26, Taylor was picked off in the end zone by Kelee Ringo on the final play of the game.

Hurts eventually took care of business in a season where he failed to take care of the ball — his 18 turnovers are among the worst in the NFL.

Hurts had another misstep late in the first half when he ran for a few more yards rather than go out of bounds as the clock ticked down. Instead of having time for one more chance at the end zone, Jake Elliott kicked a 21-yarder as time expired for a 20-3 halftime lead.

The Eagles had not scored more than 19 points in any of their past three games. And it was their highest first-half point total of the season.

Hurts scored his 15th rushing TD of the season on a 1-yard “tush push” early in the first quarter that gave him the most for a QB in a season in NFL history. Carolina’s Cam Newton held the record at 14 rushing touchdowns for a QB in 2011.

Hurts threw a 36-yard TD pass to DeVonta Smith for a 17-3 lead that gave him 35 total touchdowns this season, tying the team’s season record. QB Randall Cunningham accounted for 35 in 1990 and Hurts matched him last season.

The Eagles got an early sign that their fortunes were changing at the end of a miserable month. Hurts had a disastrous snap sail over his head that forced him to sprint about 6 yards and chase the football. Hurts recovered, ran to his left and threw across his body to hit tight end Grant Calcaterra for a first down. The Eagles had an apparent touchdown reversed on replay later in the drive, but settled for Elliott’s 28-yarder and a 10-3 lead.

The Eagles had another turnover — the kind that cost them over and over in their losing streak — when Boston Scott fumbled the second-half kickoff. With strong field position, Barkley scored on a 7-yard run that cut it to 20-10.

The Giants lost their second straight game after a three-game winning streak that was a rare bright spot in the season.

The Eagles host Arizona on Sunday.