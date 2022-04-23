Philadelphia police investigate double shooting at football field near Temple University’s campus

The stands on the football field are owned and operated by St. Joesph’s Preparatory School on Temple University’s campus.

Many students who live in student housing that surrounds the field took pictures and video.

The St. Joe’s Prep lacrosse team was wrapping up practice for the day, and a youth football team was on the practice field.

Olivia Malone saw the argument escalate from her Temple University apartment.

“People were just trying to hop the fence and get out, and cops were here within two minutes,” said Malone, a sophomore.

St. Joe’s Prep was supposed to hold football practice on the field Saturday but are moving to a different location.

In an email to the school, St. Joe’s Prep officials said they will not be using the field for the foreseeable future.

A coach with the youth football team did not want to go on camera but feared the shooting would reflect poorly on the football team full of little kids.

After the coaches and kids got the okay from police, they continued to practice.

Police have not said if the adults involved in the argument and shooting were there for either practice.

So far, no arrests have been made.