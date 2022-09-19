Last week, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner hosted a rally at Mother Bethel AME Church with supporters backing him in his fight against Pennsylvania lawmakers hoping to impeach the DA and force him from office. Krasner repeated the show of support Monday morning, gathering more elected, civic, and religious leaders to speak out at his weekly news conference typically used to discuss criminal cases being handled by his office.

Reverend Clarence Wright was among those who came to Krasner’s defense after the Pennsylvania state House voted to hold him in contempt for failing to comply with the subpoena of the House Committee on Restoring Law and Order. The committee is operating in tandem with a Republican-led effort to impeach Krasner.

“We ought to be clear that Black votes matter, brown votes matter, because our vote is our voice and we will never be silenced,” Wright said.

Qasim Rashad Amir of the United Muslims Masjid added to the chorus of support. “An impeachment of Larry sends the message that the DA will not be allowed to serve Philadelphia fulfilling his promise to fight for a fair and equal judicial system as he was elected to do so,” he said.

The House voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday in favor of the contempt resolution, 162 to 38. The resolution says Krasner showed “willful refusal” on multiple occasions to comply with the subpoena requesting materials related to Philadelphia’s rising crime rates.