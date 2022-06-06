Following Philadelphia’s largest shooting in nearly a decade, the city’s District Attorney Larry Krasner says investigators are still “very active” at the South St. scene. He said they’re learning new information hour by hour on exactly what happened in the shooting that left 12 injured and three dead in the heart of the commercial corridor.

Krasner expects to file charges against at least two people in connection with the shooting. He said they’ve determined at least four guns were used. “Three of them were 9 mm firearms, one was a .40 caliber,” he said in a Monday morning news conference. “It is possible that there are more firearms involved.”

Krasner said prosecutors have received good help from residents and businesses in the area.

“I also want to thank business owners and local residents who have come forward to assist our justice partners. [They’ve] come forward with video, come forward with information, come forward with a willingness to admit people to their premises so that evidence could be gathered without wasting time,” he said. “I want to thank them for encouraging others who witnessed this terrible shooting to come forward as well and provide their information.”