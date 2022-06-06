‘It was chilling’: Krasner says investigators still on scene of South St. mass shooting
Following Philadelphia’s largest shooting in nearly a decade, the city’s District Attorney Larry Krasner says investigators are still “very active” at the South St. scene. He said they’re learning new information hour by hour on exactly what happened in the shooting that left 12 injured and three dead in the heart of the commercial corridor.
Krasner expects to file charges against at least two people in connection with the shooting. He said they’ve determined at least four guns were used. “Three of them were 9 mm firearms, one was a .40 caliber,” he said in a Monday morning news conference. “It is possible that there are more firearms involved.”
Krasner said prosecutors have received good help from residents and businesses in the area.
“I also want to thank business owners and local residents who have come forward to assist our justice partners. [They’ve] come forward with video, come forward with information, come forward with a willingness to admit people to their premises so that evidence could be gathered without wasting time,” he said. “I want to thank them for encouraging others who witnessed this terrible shooting to come forward as well and provide their information.”
Philadelphia’s mass shooting was just one of several violent incidents around the country which left 15 people dead and 60 others wounded.
“We have come to the point where it is enough. We have come to the point where any legislator who is accepting donations directly or indirectly from the gun lobby, any legislator who has a high rating with the National Rifle Association, who is not willing to put the lives of innocent bystanders, of women and children and young adults above their political future, belongs out of office,” Krasner said.
“They may have sold their souls to make this the most heavily armed society in the world, but that does not entitle them to remain in office.”
Krasner said he expects to offer more details on the South Street shooting later this afternoon.
