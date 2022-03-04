A veteran Philadelphia homicide detective now faces charges for a violent interrogation of a suspect who spent 11 years in prison before being exonerated for the murder of a jewelry store owner.

Detective James Pitts is accused of assaulting Obina Onyiah during an interrogation into the 2010 murder. After the alleged beating, Onyiah confessed, and eventually served 11 years in prison for a murder of jewelry store owner William Glatz. A crime he did not commit.

Onyiah was cleared of all charges last May.

“The grand jury recommended charges related to the conduct in the interrogation room, punching with a closed fist, poking or as Mr. Onyiah described it as ‘doinking’ him in the chest and grabbing him by the neck and forcing his head down between his legs,” said Mike Garmisa, supervisor of the District Attorney’s Conviction Integrity Unit.