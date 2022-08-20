CIO works closely with the Consulate of India in New York, participating in their cultural events and organizing OCA and passport camps. They also help Indians in the region with their immigration queries.

When asked about the importance of understanding and appreciating one’s cultural heritage, Rohit Tandon, who heads CIO, said, that there is “unity in diversity” and there is value in both Indian and American cultures.

CIO is celebrating India’s 75th year of independence with a flag hoisting at City Hall, as well as the Festival of India at Penn’s Landing on Saturday, August 20.