Marking India’s 75th Independence Day, the Council of Indian Organizations of Greater Philadelphia presents the Festival of India at Penn’s LandingListen 4:44
The Council of Indian Organizations in Greater Philadelphia is a nonprofit, non-political organization formed in 1983 by a group of like-minded people who wanted to bring the culture and diversity of India to the United States.
CIO currently serves as the umbrella organization providing cohesion for its 30-plus member organizations and assists with their cultural events and community activities.
CIO works closely with the Consulate of India in New York, participating in their cultural events and organizing OCA and passport camps. They also help Indians in the region with their immigration queries.
When asked about the importance of understanding and appreciating one’s cultural heritage, Rohit Tandon, who heads CIO, said, that there is “unity in diversity” and there is value in both Indian and American cultures.
CIO is celebrating India’s 75th year of independence with a flag hoisting at City Hall, as well as the Festival of India at Penn’s Landing on Saturday, August 20.