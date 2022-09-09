Two extra races will be added to ballots in Philadelphia this November.

Council President Darrell Clarke has set up a pair of special elections to replace councilmembers Maria Quiñones Sanchez and Cherelle Parker, who resigned their seats earlier this week to run for mayor.

The special elections will be held concurrently with the general election on Nov. 8. The winners of the special elections will serve out the remaining council terms through next year.

Quiñones Sanchez in the 7th District and Parker in the 9th District represented nearly 340,000 residents.

“It is vitally important that more than 339,000 residents of the Seventh and Ninth Districts have full, active representation in Council, with access to the specific kinds of constituent services and district-specific legislation that can only be provided by their district Councilmember,” Clarke said in a written statement.