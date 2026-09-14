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Philadelphia’s ongoing downtown apartment construction boom is helping the city achieve its housing goals and slowing increases in rental costs in other neighborhoods, according to the Center City District business organization.

The group’s latest housing report found that of the roughly 10,000 units built across the city since the start of 2025, more than 40% are in the greater Center City area, which covers the area from Girard Avenue to Tasker Street and from river to river.

Looking back further to January 2024, when Mayor Cherelle Parker took office, the broader downtown area has gained 7,800 units, according to the report, released Monday. That’s equivalent to 26% of Parker’s goal of building, preserving or restoring 30,000 units citywide as part of her Housing Opportunities Made Easy, or HOME, plan.

Within the downtown core, little of the new construction is traditional affordable housing, and it’s primarily studios and one-bedrooms, with few new units large enough to accommodate families with children, said Clint Randall, Center City District’s vice president of economic development. Affordability is a central focus of the HOME plan.

In addition, housing costs have generally been climbing in Philadelphia in recent years.

However, Randall pointed to data showing that from 2016 to 2025 rents have risen more slowly in Center City than in lower Manhattan, downtown Boston and some other northeastern urban centers.

Because so much more housing is available in Center City, it has absorbed many newcomers to the city and other homeseekers who might have otherwise looked to live in outlying neighborhoods and driven rents up further in those areas, he argued.

“If there’s lots and lots of options in and around Center City, and they’re all saying two months free, three months free — which is absolutely what starts to happen when there’s too many units and not enough people — you’re going to capture a lot of the newcomers in either a high-rise or the downtown area, and that’s one less person looking in Brewerytown or Point Breeze or Germantown or Mayfair,” he said.