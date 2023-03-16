The iconic lights along Boathouse Row will go out March 20 for a complete overhaul that is expected to last about eight months. The $2.1 million project will replace the entire lighting system with 6,400 individual LED lights capable of 16 million color combinations. The new system will be able to be programmed to make the lights appear to dance along the homes that sit along the Schuylkill River.

The lights switched to LEDs in 2005, and haven’t been refurbished since 2016. In that time, the lighting system and control boxes have been damaged by weather and animals.

“A significant amount of the damage has been from animals and squirrels,” said Allison Schapker of the Fairmount Park Conservancy, which works with the city to manage park projects. “This will protect the individual lights on the houses from the weather and also from animals that like to mess with our light fixtures on Boathouse Row.”