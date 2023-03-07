Biden’s budget and political messages blending for 2024

The president hinted in a Monday speech that tax increases on the wealthy will be at the core of his budget plan, declaring that one provision will targets billionaires.

Addressing a firefighters group as representatives of everyday, working Americans, he said, “Much of what we’re doing is about your right to be treated fairly, with dignity and with respect.”

“Part of that is making a tax system that’s fair. We can make all these improvements and still cut the deficit if we start making people pay a fair share,” he said in his remarks to the International Association of Fire Fighters.

Democrats and Republicans are jockeying now to show the public which party is the most fiscally responsible. It’s a key test as the White House and Congress will need to agree to raise the government’s borrowing authority this summer, or else the U.S. could default and send the economy into a severe recession.

Biden laid the groundwork for his upcoming budget in his State of the Union address last month and in other recent speeches. He’s pledged to trim deficits by a combined $2 trillion over 10 years, strengthen Social Security and Medicare and limit tax increases to people earning more than $400,000.

His plan is in some ways far more ambitious than what he proposed in 2021, when his budget would have reduced the debt by $1 trillion over 10 years relative to projections.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has called for putting the country on a path to a balanced budget, while leaving Social Security and Medicare untouched. But McCarthy has kept a poker face on how the GOP could do that. House Republicans have struggled to coalesce behind a budget proposal of their own, and are unlikely to release a blueprint unless and until they have 218 votes for a majority to approve it.

Instead, congressional Republicans will highlight the tax increases that Biden will outline in his budget proposal, betting that their arguments will sway voters at a time when inflation continues to hit consumers’ pockets. That’s according to GOP aides who insisted on anonymity to discuss their strategy.

Especially helpful to Republicans, they say, was Biden saying outright last week that “I’m gonna raise some taxes.”

Pennsylvania makes for a solid test of the two competing ideological visions for the country. Biden won the state by roughly a percentage point in 2020, a decidedly narrow victory. His appearance Thursday will be his 23rd trip since becoming president.

In the 2022 Pennsylvania Senate race, Democrat John Fetterman won by roughly five points despite voters’ concerns about the U.S. economy tied to high inflation.