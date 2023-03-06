What to expect from Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro’s first budget proposal

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

As Gov. Josh Shapiro prepares to pitch his first state budget, he’s doling out a few hints about what will be in it.

The Democrat wants more money for community development programs, child care, and tech research; he’s planning a tax break for teachers, police officers, and nurses; and he may take a stab at making school funding more equitable.

And in perhaps his toughest aspiration, he wants to make a plan that can pass the divided Pennsylvania legislature.

Shapiro will lay out his full budget plan Tuesday in Harrisburg. After that, the heads of state departments will begin sitting for hearings with lawmakers on budget priorities, while legislative leaders and the administration will hash out spending and revenue agreements ahead of the June 30 deadline.

“Governor Shapiro is focused on working with Democrats, Republicans, and Independents,” Shapiro spokesperson Manuel Bonder said of the governor’s approach to collaborating with the legislature. “On Tuesday, he will lay out a series of common sense solutions to the issues facing our communities.”

Shapiro entered office in a time of relatively flush coffers.

Thanks to pandemic-era federal aid and a year of strong revenues, the commonwealth is reporting an expected surplus this year of nearly $7 billion. The state also has $5 billion in its rainy day fund — a far cry from the nearly barren reserves of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s first years in office.

Democrats, Republicans, and independent budget analysts generally agree on these numbers. As for how that money should be managed, though, there’s less consensus.

Democrats have pushed to significantly increase education spending, citing a recent Commonwealth Court ruling that found Pennsylvania’s school funding formula to be unconstitutionally inequitable.

Vincent Hughes (D., Philadelphia), minority chair of the state Senate Appropriations Committee, pointed to Pennsylvania’s current fiscal situation as a reason for optimism that the ruling could be addressed sooner rather than later.

“When you drive dollars into this sector, it’s always a positive outcome,” he told Spotlight PA.

The debate, he predicted, will center on how to best use the education money: whether it should go toward reducing class sizes, increasing teacher pay, or rebuilding aging school buildings that in some cases are full of lead and asbestos.

“It starts with the funding,” Hughes added, “but then we have to drill down into where is the best place to put it.”