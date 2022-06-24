If approved by voters in November, a charter change ballot question would give a hiring preference for city jobs to graduates of a career technical education (CTE) program in the School District of Philadelphia.

The charter change moved through City Council during its final session of spring on Thursday.

Councilmember David Oh expressed disappointment with the proposed change. He said it would put veterans, who are currently offered a hiring preference, at a disadvantage.

“The charter change is not giving five points related to what they studied at the city level,” Oh said. “It is just five points for any job on a citywide basis.”