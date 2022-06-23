Cindy Bass: We have enough tax dollars, people need relief

Bass, who worked as a Democratic operative and organizer before being elected to represent the 8th Council District, is generally thought to be one of the less likely mayoral candidates, but her name remains in the mix. She said she hasn’t made a final decision.

Top of mind for her was an issue lots of members prioritized this budget cycle: giving property owners some relief after property reassessments pushed up home values and, as a result, taxes.

Bass was part of a cohort in council that wanted to increase the city’s Homestead Exemption to the maximum allowable under state law. The exemption allows homeowners to apply to reduce their taxable home value, currently by as much as $45,000. Bass supported doubling it to $90,000. Council’s final proposal settled on a compromise: $80,000.

“I think 90 was the right number,” Bass said, adding that she’s focused on protecting long-time homeowners. “Taxes can either keep your neighborhood whole and stabilized by maintaining the base of folks who have been there … or can really uproot neighborhoods and send them into a tailspin,” she said.

Council’s final plan includes a wage tax decrease that would save the average Philadelphia resident only about 45 cents weekly, while commuters would save even less, along with a 0.3% cut to the net income part of the city’s Business Income and Receipts Tax, or BIRT. To her colleagues who say surpluses should be used for things like fixing streetlights and funding trash collection and street sweeping, Bass says she thinks the city can have its cake and eat it too.

“I believe we have more than enough money to do the things that need to be done to make the city run appropriately,” she said.

Allan Domb: Figure out which public safety measures work. Then fund those

Domb, a real estate developer-turned-politician who confirms that he is “exploring” a mayoral bid, says his main goal throughout budget negotiations was one shared with lots of council members: public safety.

“That is number one,” he said. “Everything falls under public safety.”

But unlike some of his colleagues, Domb doesn’t necessarily want to route more funds into local violence intervention programs. He says he wants to be more confident that the programs the city is funding are truly working, so he thinks the priority should be to contract with Philly universities to measure effectiveness — which in some cases, is already happening — and not necessarily put more cash into violence mitigation.

It’s an approach, he said, that he would use broadly as mayor.

“We have like $150 million allocated to overall gun violence programs and public safety. I think they all should be evaluated,” he said. “Not just the public safety, but all of our programs, including behavioral health. Every program should be evaluated … what the public wants is more accountability.”

Domb was also part of the cohort within council that championed tax cuts. Like Bass, he notes that the cuts are minor but said they’re a political message, intended to communicate that “we get it.” He says he hopes the tax reductions continue in future budgets.