Philadelphia-area transit agency workers ratify 2-year pact

The agreement reached Oct. 29 averted a possible strike by the 5,000-member union that threatened to bring elevated trains, buses, and trolleys to a halt and leave thousands of children and educators without a way to get to school next week.

The union says the contract includes 3% wage increases in each year and also provides a pandemic hazard bonus of $1 for each hour worked between March 15, 2020 and March 15, 2021 to a maximum amount of $2,200.