In late August, after a fairly dry summer, a drought watch went into effect for 36 Pennsylvania counties including Berks, Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia.

State drought coordinator Susan Weaver called the drought watch an effort to get people to start paying attention to how they use water.

“That way we can start practicing better water usage and be prepared for the future in the event that we don’t get the type of rainfall that we typically get in this area,” Weaver said in August.