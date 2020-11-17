Philadelphia appoints first-ever Latina city solicitor

Mayor Jim Kenney announced on Tuesday the departure of City Solicitor Marcel Pratt, and the appointment of his successor, Diana Cortes.

Pratt, who plans to serve as solicitor until Dec. 10, has accepted an offer to become managing partner of Ballard Spahr LLP’s Philly office.

Cortes, who currently chairs the litigation group at the law department, will serve as acting city solicitor in Pratt’s absence until her appointment is voted on by City Council.

Pratt became the youngest person ever appointed and confirmed to Philadelphia’s top legal post in March 2018 at age 33.

The city solicitor, responsible for heading the law department, acts as Philadelphia’s chief legal officer, overseeing the legal representation of the agencies and officials who make up the city government.

Kenney thanked Marcel for his service, citing legal accomplishments like the city’s successful defense of the beverage tax in Pennsylvania’s high court in 2018 and its current defense of the 2020 election process.

Along with Cortes, Pratt led the city’s recent effort to sue the commonwealth for harming Black and brown communities by preempting its efforts to pass stricter gun control laws.