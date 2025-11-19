Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

A New Jersey–based developer wants to build 232 units of affordable housing near Temple University’s main campus in North Philadelphia.

The proposal calls for the construction of 68 buildings — a mix of triplexes and quadplexes — on a nearly 3-acre site at 2200 N. 8th St. The development, which would fill an entire city block, would have an interior parking lot with 92 spaces.

“We have engaged, arm in arm, pen and pen, with the community because this is an important project that will have a big impact on the community,” said attorney Adam Laver while presenting the project earlier this month to the city’s Civic Design Review committee.

The project would replace a vacant warehouse, which would be demolished to make way for the new development. The site is zoned for light-to-moderate industrial uses, requiring the developers to obtain a pair of variances — permission to deviate from the law — before construction can start.

If approved, the units would all be naturally occurring affordable housing, which is commonly referred to as NOAH, said Rustin Ohler with Harman Deutsch Ohler Architecture.

While the development will not be directly subsidized, the rents will be targeted to residents earning between 60% and 100% of the area median income. That translates to $57,360 and $95,550 for a two-person household.

Ohler said that the developer, listed as 2200 N 8 LLC, already participates in the Housing Choice Voucher Program, and that units will be advertised to those who receive the rent subsidy, administered locally by the Philadelphia Housing Authority.

“All the units would qualify for that,” Ohler said. “We’ve also agreed with the community to do rental workshops and notification to local churches, RCOs, and post things so that we try to obtain tenants from the community first.”