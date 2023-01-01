Embiid has triple-double in 76ers’ road victory over Thunder

Joel EmbIid had 16 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his fifth career triple-double and the Philadelphia 76ers never trailed in beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-96 on Saturday night.

Tobias Harris hit his first seven shots and scored 23 points for Philadelphia. Harris scored 16 points in 16 minutes in the first half to help the 76ers take a 69-43 lead.

“I realized I didn’t miss a shot in the first half and then I came out in the second half and missed my first shot so that was done with,” Harris said. “In the second half, we were a little slow and sluggish, but in the fourth quarter, I thought we had more energy and life to get stops and close out the game the way that we wanted. When you’re up like that and have that type of cushion you can get a little relaxed.”