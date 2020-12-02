Philabundance says cyber thieves took nearly $1M in a scam this year

This article originally appeared on NBC10.

The local food bank Philabundance says it was targeted by cyber thieves this summer amid feeding thousands of people in need during the pandemic.

The nature of the theft was left unsaid in Philabundance’s statement Tuesday, but CEO Loree Jones told the Inquirer the thieves used a phishing scam to take close to a million dollars.

According to a Philadelphia Inquirer report, cyber thieves infiltrated the group’s email server and then mimicked a construction company that had done work for Philabundance. The thieves emailed a fake invoice with instructions leading to a bank account controlled by the thieves. Someone then sent the thieves the payment – about $923,000.

“It’s increasingly difficult for any operation – nonprofit or for-profit – to protect itself from cybercrime. And it’s unfortunate that we have been preyed upon as a social philanthropic organization and must increase our security efforts. We are encouraging other nonprofit organizations to do the same,” Philabundance wrote in a statement.

Despite that concern, the nonprofit reassured donors that their data was secure. It said its online donation system was unaffected and no personal data was breached.

“Our donors can trust that their donations through that online platform have reached us and will continue to reach us, and will be used to feed the hundreds of thousands of people in our area who do not get enough to eat on a daily basis,” Philabundance wrote.

The FBI and Philadelphia Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are investigating.