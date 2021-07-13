‘Pass the Love’: Michelle Obama’s campaign to fight food insecurity coming to Philly

Michelle Obama is on a mission.

The former first lady — in collaboration with the Partnership for a Healthier America and Higher Ground, Michelle and Barack Obama’s production company — seeks to raise funds to distribute 1 million healthy meals to families in need across the U.S.

The effort is part of the Pass the Love w/ Waffles + Mochi campaign, and its next stop is Philly, Obama announced via Twitter on Tuesday.

I’m excited to announce that Philadelphia will be our next partner city for our Pass the Love campaign with @PHAnews! We’ll be distributing healthy meal kits to families soon, and with your support, we can reach even more families in need. Donate at https://t.co/s0WCBvE8HK. pic.twitter.com/vVEugZL1Io — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 13, 2021

Parents may recognize Waffles and Mochi as the pair of puppet pals who star in Netflix’s culinary children’s series of the same name alongside Obama.

Starting in August, 5,000 Philadelphia families will receive Pass the Love meal kits with recipes and ingredients inspired by the kids’ show, which debuted in March.