Gopuff marks 10 million order milestone and a new facility in Philadelphia

Gopuff celebrated 10 years and 10 million orders.

The Philadelphia-based company cut the ribbon on a new distribution facility in Spring Garden near the Ben Franklin Bridge Tuesday. The new location will help Gopuff make deliveries of everything from groceries to home goods quicker. The brightly-lit facility has aisles like a grocery store with quick pick items that can be delivered swiftly to customers.

Co-CEO Yakir Gola thanked workers during the ribbon-cutting and said they have been doing well in expanding their business.

“We’ve definitely come a long way, but we’re just getting started. And, you know, it took us about six years to get 2 million deliveries in Philadelphia. And now we’re doing it in two months,” he said.