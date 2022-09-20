Gritty and the Phillie Phanatic help celebrate National Voter Registration Day

Calling this November’s election “historic,” Philadelphia politicians joined political watchdogs to urge people to register to vote. They also got some help drawing attention to their message from the city’s top sports mascots, the Phillie Phanatic and the Flyers’ Gritty.

The effort is part of National Voter Registration Day, part of an all-out push to get more Philadelphians signed up to vote.

“Democracy is not a spectator sport, as they say,” said Al Schmidt, a former City Commissioner and now head of the Election Watchdog group Committee of 70. He said their effort called We Vote is gaining momentum.

“It’s an initiative to help business, nonprofit, community, and university partners to promote a culture of voting across Pennsylvania. We have more than 100 businesses and organizations who have already joined, including our sports teams who are helping us get even more organizations on board with this effort.”

Philadelphia City Commissioners chair Lisa Deeley said there are certain groups that should be sure to register or change their registration.

“If you have had a change of name, a change of address, or if somebody in your household is or will be 18 on or before November the Eighth, you want to make sure that you use today this occasion of National Voter Registration Day to make sure that you’re a part of the process,” Deeley said. “We don’t want to wait. And 60 days from now, ask ourselves, what could we have done?”