A Perkasie family’s cancer journey inspired this sci-fi fantasy choral music

Once upon a time, three friends – a panda, a butterfly and an amalgam of the two, a pandafly – lived on three neighboring planets connected by bridges.

In the story “Cosmic Friends” by the 10-year-old author and illustrator Lizzy Thomas, the three best friends must save the world.

“She’s definitely a little panda obsessed,” said Yvonne Thomas, Lizzy’s mother.

“They’re fluffy and they’re cute,” Lizzy said, surrounded by a menagerie of stuffed pandas at her home in Perkasie, Pennsylvania.