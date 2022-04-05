Pennsylvania’s broken ‘compassionate release’ law, by the numbers

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

In Pennsylvania prisons, thousands of people are aging behind bars, suffering from chronic health conditions, and requiring regular medical care that costs taxpayers millions of dollars annually. Republican and Democratic lawmakers agree the state needs a more effective way to release ailing people from prison, but have not come to a consensus.

Spotlight PA talked to 28 people serving life in prison to understand what it looks like to wait for change while growing older. Lawmakers agree the state’s current “compassionate release” law, which is written so narrowly few people qualify, needs an overhaul. But the next steps on two proposals — one permanent, one a pilot program — are uncertain.

Here are some of the most important numbers from our reporting.

Who’s behind bars

There are more than 1,900 people in Pennsylvania state prisons who are 55 or older and have served at least 25 years, one of the qualifications to apply for parole under legislation proposed by state Sen. Sharif Street (D., Philadelphia).

Of those, 80% are serving life sentences with no parole opportunities under current state law.

Of the people currently in state prison who would be eligible for geriatric release under Street’s proposed legislation, 968 are Black. That’s nearly double the number of white prisoners.

The average age of a person serving life in Pennsylvania prison is about 50.