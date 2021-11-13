If approved, the bill would require an applicant to be at least 55 years old and to have served at least half of their sentence or 25 years, whichever comes first. The Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole must also determine that the incarcerated individual will not pose a threat to others if released.

“This is not just you reach a certain age and you’re out,” Bartolotta said. “[And] being released is not just out on the street… they would be under supervision, they just wouldn’t be behind bars.”

The bill could release hundreds of geriatric and terminally ill people sentenced to life without the possibility of parole in Pennsylvania. The Commonwealth sentences the second-highest number of people in the world to life without parole, outpaced only by Florida.

Avis Lee served 40 years behind bars for second-degree murder after acting as a lookout for a fatal robbery. She was released earlier this year when her sentence was commuted.

“I left a lot of friends behind who deserve a second chance,” she said Friday. “People will die unnecessarily in those prisons if they are not released. They’re aging. They’re getting very sick.”

Reps. Lee and Innamorato said they hope to pass similar legislation in the House soon.

“We are keeping people behind bars who pose no threat any longer to our society,” said Summer Lee. “These are folks who are mentors… choir directors…family members and loved ones, former breadwinners, and community members.”

The Senate bill, first introduced in August by Sen. Sharif Street, is before the judiciary committee. A hearing has not yet been scheduled.