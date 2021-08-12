Pennsylvania Senate plans first step to enhance public access to expense information

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

For the first time, millions of taxpayer dollars that Pennsylvania’s state senators and their staffs spend on travel, meals, per diems, and other expenses will be posted online for easier and faster public viewing, The Caucus has learned.

The change in how the Senate publicizes expenses, which are expected to become available online starting in September, follows a series of stories by The Caucus and Spotlight PA about the lack of transparency and access to many of the legislature’s spending records.

The records will be posted on a new webpage run by the Senate chief clerk, the chamber’s record-keeper and administrator for both the Republican and Democratic caucuses.

It’s unclear if the records will appear in an easily searchable, user-friendly database or in a different format, such as non-searchable documents that are more difficult to use.

The state Senate and House together spend on average $50 million per year, not including generous salaries and benefits. The House has indicated an interest in posting similar information but nothing has been decided.

“Our leaders will take a close look at the Senate’s system and work with our members on potential changes when we return to session this fall,” said Mike Straub, spokesperson for House Speaker Bryan Cutler (R., Lancaster).

Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman (R., Centre) is leading the Republican-controlled Senate’s effort to post the records.

“Pennsylvanians deserve to know how their tax dollars are spent, so opening the Senate’s books to the public eye is absolutely the right thing to do,” Corman said in a statement this week. “The online transparency tool that is in development now will help fulfill the promise of state government that is more open and accountable to the people it serves.”

On his own legislative website, Corman has offered limited information about his personal office-related expenses. Before The Caucus and Spotlight PA reported about it in May, the website hadn’t been updated in six years, even as it boasted about transparency.

His current salary of $141,019 — the highest of all legislators — was listed on his website as only amounting to $123,644.82. The monthly rent for his two district offices was also listed at amounts lower than they are currently set. And other expenses he’d racked up in recent years — $32,423 for vehicle lease payments, another $13,285 for gas, and $345 for car washes — were completely absent.

His website was subsequently updated along with other Republican senators whose online expense pages were also outdated.

Since some lawmakers began voluntarily posting their expenses back in 2007, very few have kept up with the practice even as technology has made it far easier to do so.