Pennsylvania Senate moves forward a measure targeting local gun laws

This story originally appeared on WITF.

People who want to sue over their city or county’s gun ordinances may have an incentive to do so under a bill a state Senate committee has moved forward.

Municipalities are already banned under state law from passing a wide variety of restrictions on things like gun ownership and transportation. But under the bill passed on a party-line vote Wednesday, those municipalities would have to pay the legal fees of anyone who gets a court to declare a gun ordinance illegal.

“We just want the illegal ordinances to stop, and the only way to do that is there has to be some sort of financial repercussion to the cities and the municipalities or the counties to stop enacting illegal ordinances,” said Val Finnell, Pennsylvania Director of Gun Owners of America.

Finnell said Gun Owners of America and other groups are not looking to make any financial gain from suing cities or counties. The group is already trying to sue Philadelphia over one of its gun laws.