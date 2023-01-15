How Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry gained the potential power to influence a federal investigation involving himself

This story originally appeared on WITF.

It took 15 rounds of voting over three days – the most in 164 years – to elect Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker last week.

To gain enough votes to claim victory, he made many key concessions to Republican Congressman Scott Perry and the Trump-aligned House Freedom Caucus he heads.

Its 52 members make up just 12 percent of the chamber, but roughly 20 of them steadfastly opposed McCarthy’s bid.

Perry, whose district includes Dauphin County, as well as portions of Cumberland and York counties, led the way.

“Everybody came here because they said to their constituents, ‘This town is broken and I want to fix it,’” he said on the House floor while nominating Florida Republican Byron Donalds for Speaker. “Well, how are you going to fix it if you come to this town and just step right in line and keep doing the same things that everybody has done before you?”

He criticized House Republicans for working too closely with their Democratic counterparts.

“We’re trying to change the trajectory of Washington, D.C., so that we actually fight the left and quit ending up with everything the left wants after people spend their hard-earned money supporting Republican candidates and then being disappointed time and time again,” Perry told FOX News.

Through the long course of repeated votes for speaker, Perry voted for Donalds – as well as Freedom Caucus members Jim Jordan and Andy Biggs.

But before the 11th round of voting, Perry met with McCarthy in “good faith,” emerged with a change of heart, and announced his support for the California Republican.

How did McCarthy finally earn Perry’s vote?

Perry tweeted out a list of promises he received – including ending all COVID-19 mandates and creating a House Select Subcommittee to investigate federal law enforcement for what he calls, “weaponization against the American people.”

He specifically mentioned the FBI, which seized his phone last year, pursuant to a court order.

The juice was worth the squeeze – we fought for and secured agreement on major reforms ending the unacceptable status quo in Washington. The path to restoring fiscal sanity, accountability, transparency, and prioritizing National Security in the People’s House is underway. 👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/xeuLaRcH2d — RepScottPerry (@RepScottPerry) January 7, 2023

The Department of Justice is investigating events surrounding Donald Trump’s attempts to remain in power – which culminated with the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Perry’s name came up repeatedly throughout the House Jan. 6 Select Committee’s public hearings and final report for his alleged roles in assisting Trump. Perry refused a subpoena to testify before the committee.