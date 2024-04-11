This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

This year, all Pennsylvania House representatives and half of state senators will be on the ballot.

These races receive less media attention than top-of-the-ballot ones, such as those for president and U.S. Senate. That’s why Spotlight PA has compiled this guide to help you evaluate which candidates you want to send to or keep in Harrisburg.

Those positions come with a six-digit base salary, perks such as per diems, and the ability to hire a full-time staff. In return, legislators are expected to act as a front door to state government. They also work with their elected colleagues to solve problems and represent their constituents’ interests.

Keep reading to learn more about how to vet both incumbent lawmakers as well as candidates hoping to win office:

Use this tool to find out who your legislators are. Reminder: All state representatives will stand for election this year, while only state senators in odd-numbered districts will be on the ballot.

Each state House and state Senate lawmaker has a web page that lists every legislative memo they’ve circulated (under “co-sponsorship memoranda”) and bill they’ve signed on to this session (under “sponsored legislation”).

Alex Garlick, a University of Vermont professor who studies American legislatures, said you can understand a lawmaker’s priorities by looking at the legislation they back.

There are a few other ways to evaluate lawmakers, though all have pros and cons, Garlick said.

For instance, you could count how many bills introduced by a lawmaker became law. But that method alone isn’t sufficient, Garlick said, “because a lot of bills fail along the way.”

Bills that move through the Pennsylvania legislature are often rewritten, meaning what becomes law may be completely unrelated to what was introduced. Also, sometimes a lawmaker’s bill gets absorbed into a larger measure.

Most rank-and-file lawmakers — especially those in the minority party — don’t have the power to ensure their bills are considered. That ability belongs to committee chairs and members of the majority leadership team, who make these decisions based on their own priorities.