Pennsylvania is now streaming its daily coronavirus briefings with Spanish captions

This article originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

The Wolf administration added Spanish captions to a web stream of its daily coronavirus briefing Friday, one day after a Spotlight PA report raised concerns about the lack of equal access.

The administration had been criticized by a coalition of Latinx advocacy groups in the Philadelphia area, which said the absence of captions deprived thousands of residents of basic information needed during a fast-moving crisis.

“It’s huge, it’s contemporaneous,” said Will Gonzalez of Ceiba, a Philadelphia-based economic development nonprofit that called for the change. “As a community, we need to announce it to the world.”

The state Department of Health has also updated its website to include fact sheets and other materials translated into Spanish, as well as additional information from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“There are many in Pennsylvania for whom English is not their first language, and we have been working to ensure that those individuals and groups are also getting these very important updates,” Health Secretary Rachel Levine said Friday. “If you have a friend or neighbor who needs this information in their native language, please share it.”