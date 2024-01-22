From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is awarding nearly $400,000 to three Delaware County parks and trail projects.

More than $225,000 will go to the Delaware County Planning Department’s work on phase two of the Darby Creek Trail design work.

Lansdowne Borough will receive $85,000 to install lighting at the Hoffman Park field. The Community’s Foundation will get nearly $60,000 in assistance for Edgewood Elementary School’s Inclusive Playground. The money comes by way of the state’s Greenways, Trails, and Recreation Program.

“We really support green space and people using our green space, so what this grant will do is enable us to have lighting in Hoffman Park and in particular, we have a baseball diamond that we have there,” Lansdowne Borough Councilmember Carol Martsolf said. “Especially now when it gets dark so early but people still want to hang out in the park, it’s really important that we have lighting there for people to feel safe going in and using our parks.”

At roughly one square mile, Hoffman is the borough’s largest park.