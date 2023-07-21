Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

For the kids gathered at Rose Tree Park, 15 minutes was almost too long to wait for a playground that had been over two years in the making.

On Thursday, Delaware County officials inaugurated the “destination playground” in Upper Providence Township. Officials hope that the $2 million project’s state-of-the-art equipment and accessible design will draw in visitors of all abilities from within and outside the county.

Elaine Paul Schaefer, vice chair of the Delaware County Council, spoke briefly about the importance of the playground’s universally accessible design.

“When we were designing this, we were very cognizant of all of the different age levels that come here, all of the different ability levels,” Schaefer said. “We want this to be welcoming to every family in the entire county.”