Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro is trying to wrap up his first budget by Saturday’s start of the new fiscal year, as he works to balance Pennsylvania’s politically divided Legislature in perhaps the biggest test yet of his political skills under the Capitol dome.

The last few days have become particularly contentious, as a constellation of public school advocates have organized to oppose an emerging agreement between Shapiro and Republicans who control the Senate majority.

The contention is primarily around what Republicans call “lifeline scholarships,” using taxpayer dollars to pay for schoolchildren to go to private schools. Shapiro supports it.

But top Democratic lawmakers have long opposed what they call “private school vouchers” — including this program — and that has sowed doubts about whether Shapiro can secure a deal in the coming days.

The budget is being negotiated against the backdrop of two forces: billions of dollars in reserve and a landmark court decision that found that Pennsylvania’s system of funding public schools violates the constitutional rights of students in poorer districts.

The massive reserves are easing spending decisions, while the court decision has emboldened Democratic lawmakers to demand far more money for public schools out of this year’s spending plan.

Republicans, meanwhile, warn of the possibility of a recession and long-term deficits to argue that the state must restrain spending.

Here’s what to watch for in the coming days: