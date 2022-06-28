Talks yield no Pennsylvania budget deal, with 3 days left

Pennsylvania’s state House of Representatives and Senate returned to the Capitol on Tuesday, as leaders of the Republican-controlled chambers work to get an agreement on a roughly $42 billion budget plan with Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf before the state loses some of its spending authority in three days.

No budget plan has been unveiled, and hundreds of pages of budget-related legislation remained under wraps. Closed-door talks were still going on as Senate Republicans warned in a Monday afternoon statement that they were still “far apart” with Wolf’s office.

Without new budget legislation signed into law by Friday, the state will lose the authority to make many discretionary payments, although it could be weeks before any effect is felt.

Wolf’s budget secretary, Greg Thall, said Tuesday that a budget deal is within reach and that there is no reason to miss the end-of-fiscal-year deadline on Friday.