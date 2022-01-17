PennDOT announces vehicle restrictions due to winter storm

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

PennDOT crews moved swiftly Sunday afternoon ahead of a winter storm that is expected to bring a mix of snow, sleet and rain across the Delaware Valley.

“This is a complex storm that will make travel difficult, if not downright treacherous, at times during the overnight hours and into Monday morning,” said Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Executive Deputy Director Jeff Thomas. “PEMA will be in close contact with our county emergency management and state agency partners to stay aware of conditions and provide help when needed.”

Among the largest concerns for officials: drivers on roadways during and after the storm.

“We urge Pennsylvanians and visitors to stay in and stay warm during this storm and only travel if absolutely necessary,” officials said.

PennDOT said roadways have already been pre-treated ahead of the storm.

PennDOT, PA Turnpike issued these vehicle restrictions ahead of the storm:

Effective at 5:00 PM Sunday, January 16, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 2 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan: