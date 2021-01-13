Dr. Matthew Beshara is a local physician who was one of the first 10,000 people in the country to have contracted the coronavirus.

He had been a PennMedicine surgeon doing minimally invasive procedures at the time he came down with the virus in March. He was intubated, placed on a ventilator, and spent more than 50 days in an intensive care unit.

WHYY’s “Morning Edition” host Jennifer Lynn discovered his story of “doctor-turned-patient” on Penn’s Listening Lab website, where patients and health care workers share their stories of care and being cared for.

She spoke with Dr. Beshara last month. He’s in the throes of physical and cognitive therapy, and trying to make out what happened to him while he was hospitalized with COVID-19.

___

I’m trying to piece together that month of my life. My sister, when I woke up, said to me, you know, “Do you want to see the family, Mom and Dad, and everybody else on Zoom?” And I said, “No, I just saw them all in Italy.” And my sister said, “What are you talking about? We have never been to Italy. You’ve been in the intensive care unit for over a month.” Clearly, I was having very vivid dreams. That seemed like reality.

Yeah. You said you were in intensive care for more than 50 days. You had a stroke.

Yes, I had suffered a stroke. Once I woke up, I was like a shell of myself. I couldn’t add, I couldn’t subtract, I couldn’t tell time. It had injured my visual cortex. And so I knew I would have some sort of visual loss, which I do. I have a left visual field cut.

What is the left visual field cut?

When you look out, you see sort of a big oval. I only see my right oval. I’m missing the entire left portion of my field.